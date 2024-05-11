Karnataka government seeks relaxation of model of conduct to take up drought relief

The Karnataka government has appealed to the Election Commission of India (EC) to relax the model code of conduct (MCC) that is in force for the Lok Sabha election to enable it to start holding meetings to take up relief measures in drought-hit taluks.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge have urged the EC to relax the MCC in the State. Karnataka completed voting for the Lok Sabha election on May 7. The MCC, however, will remain in force till the declaration of results on June 4.

Delayed monsoon likely

In his letter to Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena, Mr. Kharge said the State had declared 223 out of the 236 taluks as drought-hit. He cited a report from the India Meteorological Department warning that Karnataka was likely to face a delayed south-west monsoon this year.

“The drinking water situation is deteriorating in all taluks. It is necessary to manage the supply of clean drinking water to citizens and animals over the next two months,” Mr. Kharge said.

He sought the commission’s permission for Ministers to chair meetings related to drought and drinking water supply. He demanded relaxation of the MCC to hold meetings with officials and to make decisions.

A couple of days ago, Mr. Gowda had said that the drinking water situation was “under control”, though drought situation was still persisting. “In 270 villages, water is being supplied through tankers. Private borewells are being used in 594 villages,” Mr. Gowda said. In urban areas, 150 wards are getting water through tankers and through private borewells in 29 wards, he said.

Need to hold meetings

The Revenue Minister has also sought the Election Commission’s permission to hold meetings with Deputy Commissioners.

“While districts across the State have received rain during the last 10 to 15 days, which has brought some relief, we need to be cautious for another month,” Mr. Gowda said.

The NDA government has released ₹3,454 crore drought relief under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as against the demand for ₹18,172 crore, following a petition filed by Karnataka in the Supreme Court. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the amount released was not even a quarter of what the Centre was supposed to release as per the NDRF norms.