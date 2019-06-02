Karnataka government seeks divine intervention for rain

As Karnataka faces severe water scarcity, the State government seems to be hoping for a divine intervention to bring rain.

The Revenue Department, which administers over 35,000 temples in the State, has asked all shrines under it to conduct special pujas and rituals to woo Lord Varuna, the rain god, on June 6. The government circular has asked all the Muzrai Department temples to conduct ‘Parjanya Japa’ and offer special pujas to propitiate the rain god.

Temple officials have been asked to limit the expenses of special pujas and rituals to ₹10,000.

This is not the first time that the State government is seeking to invoke the gods for rain by ordering prayers in temples controlled by it. A similar circular in the past had drawn criticism, with many arguing that it amounts to encouraging superstitious beliefs. Like Karnataka, the Tamil Nadu government too had issued orders directing authorities to conduct prayers in the government-controlled temples. The southwest monsoon — occurring between June and September — brings much of the annual rainfall to Karnataka. In the last two years, monsoon rainfall has been lower than the normal in several parts of the State. The government has decided to carry out cloud seeding in the last week of this month to bring rain.