Karnataka government school guest teachers’ remuneration up by ₹2,500

After six years, the State government has revised the monthly remuneration of government primary and high school guest teachers and hiked it by ₹2,500.

Across the State, around 29,000 teachers will benefit with effect retrospectively from May 16, 2022.

With this, high school guest teacher will be getting ₹10,500 and primary school teachers will be getting ₹10,000 per month.

After huge protests with various demands, including a hike in their remuneration, government degree college guest lectures have been receiving hiked salaries from January 14, 2022.

It was hiked from ₹13,000 to ₹32,000 for those who have got master’s degree in a particular subject, along with NET, SLET, and PhD. It was hiked from ₹ 11,000 to ₹28,000 for those with master’s degree, without NET, SLET or PhD.

Currently, the Department of Public Instruction is paying ₹8,000 to the high school guest teachers and ₹7,500 to primary school teachers.

After degree college lecturers, the government schools guest teachers also raised their voice against low remuneration and demanded revision.

Following this, Commissioner of the Department of Public Instruction had submitted the report to the government recommending revision. They had suggested hike to ₹12,000 for primary and ₹15,000 for high school teachers.

Finally, the State government took the decision to hike the remuneration by ₹2,500. The order was issued on June 18.

Vishal R., Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction, told The Hindu, “This academic year we appointed 24,000 guest teachers for primary schools and 5,000 guest teachers for high schools. The revised remuneration will be applicable for all these guest teachers, effective from May 16.”

PU teachers put forth demand too

A.H. Ningegowda, president, Government PU College Lecturers’ Association, said, “Across the State, around 5,000 guest lecturers are working in various PU colleges. But they are getting a paltry ₹8,000 per month. So, I request the government that they hike our salaries like they have done for government degree college guest lecturers and government school guest teachers. We are demanding a hike of ₹5,000.”