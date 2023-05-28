Karnataka government rolls out guidelines for academic year 2023-24

May 28, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

As students return to school on Monday, May 29, for the new academic year, school administrations have been instructed to mandatorily provide mid-day meals from the first day itself, along with a sweet item.

Schools have been directed to clean their premises, including the classrooms, kitchen utensils, food grains and water sumps and dispose of unnecessary items before the students start their first day. Administrators have also been asked to keep their timetables ready for each class.

244 working days

For the new school year, the government has rolled out a set of academic guidelines to ensure smooth functioning throughout the year. Schools will have a total of 244 functioning days during the academic year of 2023-24.

Starting Monday, schools will function until October 7 — from October 8 to October 24, they will close for Dasara holidays. The second term will begin on October 25 and go on till April 10, 2024, said the officials of the Department of Public Instruction in a circular.

While attendance is mandatory for teachers and students from May 29, the teaching of the curriculum will begin from June 1. Schools have been instructed to compulsorily issue textbooks and uniforms to students for the new academic year before May 30. They have also been told to finish the Aadhaar verification process for pending students.

‘Admission with promotion’ process

‘Vidya Pravesha’ or school preparation module activities for students of first grade will also begin on June 1 and continue for a period of 40 days. Schools have been directed to mandatorily admit all students to the next classes under the ‘admission with promotion’ process.

Under the ‘Minchina Sanchara’ campaign, enforcement officials will visit all schools between June 1 and June 15 to examine the various learning programmes, infrastructure and other aspects of the schools, the officials said.

