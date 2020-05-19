Karnataka government releases SOP for salons and parlours

Bengaluru

19 May 2020

Under lockdown 4.0, the Karnataka government has permitted the opening of barber shops, spas, parlours, and salons.

According to an order issued by the State government, these establishments will have to strictly abide by the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

On Tuesday, the SOP for all hair-cutting salons and parlours was issued by the Health Department. As per the SOP, persons with fever, cold, cough and throat pain should not be allowed on the premises. Those without masks, including staff members, should not be permitted inside, while all the staff have to wear masks, head cover, and apron at all times, apart from sanitising hands after every haircut.

The order also states that hand sanitisers should be made available at the entry point. The parlours and salons are also required to adopt appointments or a token system to stagger client entry. Adequate spacing of at least one metre should be maintained in seating. All common areas, floors, lifts, lounges, staircases, and handrails must be disinfected at least twice every day with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution, while carpets and the floor area should be cleaned frequently.

With regard to equipment, the order states that they should be sanitised after each use using 7% Lysol for 30 minutes. Parlours and salons are also advised to have multiple sets of equipment, while one set is being disinfected. Disposable towel/paper sheets should be used for each client. Sharp waste, such as blades and disposable razors, should be collected in a puncture- and leak-proof white container with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution. Once the container is 3/4th full, it should be handed over to a biomedical waste disposal agency.

Posters on cough etiquette and social distancing should be displayed at the entrance. The staff and helpers are also required to be educated about the same. If they are found to be symptomatic of COVID-19, they should be immediately referred to a fever clinic. Else, the Apthamitra helpline (14410) may be contacted, the order stated.