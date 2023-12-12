December 12, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has reimbursed ₹1,66,945 lakh (₹1,669.45 crore) to the four Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) based on the number of zero tickets issued to women commuters till November 2023.

During the winter session of the Assembly in Belagavi, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy shared the information in response to a query about the reimbursement to the four RTCs for the Shakti scheme of the Congress.

“From June 2023 till November 2023, the government disbursed ₹1,66,945 lakh to road transport corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC). KSRTC received ₹62,511.66 lakh (₹625.11 crore), BMTC received ₹29,465.09 lakh (₹294.65 crore), NWKRTC received ₹41,746.46 lakh (₹417.46 crore), and KKRTC received ₹33,221.78 lakh (₹332.21 crore),” Mr. Reddy informed the Assembly.

On June 11, the newly-elected Congress government in Karnataka had launched the first among five poll guarantees — the Shakti scheme, under which women can travel for free in non-premium services of State-run buses.

Since its launch, the scheme has garnered positive reception from female passengers. From the day of its launch until December 10 (Sunday), 111,83,06,781 women passengers had utilised the initiative to travel across the State. The cumulative value of tickets purchased by these women passengers amounts to ₹2,671,43,86,232 (over ₹2,671 crore).

The figures indicate that the government has not completely reimbursed the four RTCs. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had allocated ₹2,800 crore for the Shakti scheme in the current financial year in the State budget.

Even as the Shakti scheme has achieved over 100 crore rides, the government’s plan to issue smart cards to women passengers, originally scheduled for implementation within three months of the scheme’s launch on June 11, has faced delays. The Transport Department, in partnership with the Centre for e-Governance (CeG), has created prototypes of smart cards for the Shakti scheme.

Mr. Reddy said, “The deployment of these smart cards might experience delays as we are currently evaluating their suitability for use, especially on city routes, especially in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).”

After the launch of the initiative, the government specified that women who want to avail themselves of Shakti scheme must apply via the official portal meant for the scheme, and provide a valid government-issued ID card as proof of identity. Subsequently, Road Transport Corporations will distribute Shakti smart cards, utilizing a tap-and-travel technology approach where passengers tap their smart cards on conductors’ ticketing machines.

At present, female passengers obtain a zero ticket (free ticket) for bus travel by presenting an identity card issued by either the Central or State Government.