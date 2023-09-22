ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka government reconstitutes COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee

September 22, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The new 15-member TAC will be headed by K. Ravi, Professor and head of the department of medicine at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute

The Hindu Bureau

.A file photo of senior citizens waiting outside a public health centre during a COVID vaccination drive, in Bengaluru.   | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Karnataka government has reconstituted the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) to analyse COVID data on a day-on-day basis and advice the government on necessary intervention.

The new 15-member TAC will be headed by K. Ravi, Professor and head of the department of medicine at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

Mohammed Shariff, State Deputy Director (National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme) will continue as the member-secretary. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Several members of the outgoing TAC, including the former chairman M.K. Sudarshan; Giridhar Babu, Professor of Epidemiology, Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) - Public Health Foundation of India; G. Gururaj, former NIMHANS director; Shivananda, former director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH), have been retained in the new committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US