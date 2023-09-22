September 22, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka government has reconstituted the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) to analyse COVID data on a day-on-day basis and advice the government on necessary intervention.

The new 15-member TAC will be headed by K. Ravi, Professor and head of the department of medicine at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

Mohammed Shariff, State Deputy Director (National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme) will continue as the member-secretary.

Several members of the outgoing TAC, including the former chairman M.K. Sudarshan; Giridhar Babu, Professor of Epidemiology, Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) - Public Health Foundation of India; G. Gururaj, former NIMHANS director; Shivananda, former director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH), have been retained in the new committee.

