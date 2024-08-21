Karnataka government ready to arrest Kumaraswamy in graft case: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, facing prosecution in an alleged land scam case, launched a counter attack on Wednesday (August 21, 2024), saying that his government would not hesitate to arrest Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, if needed, in an illegal mining lease case.

The Lokayukta’s Special Investigation Team on Monday (August 19, 2024) sought Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s permission to proceed against Mr. Kumaraswamy regarding the iron ore mining lease which was allegedly approved illegally while he was Chief Minister of the State in 2007. On Saturday (August 17, 2024), the Governor had sanctioned the prosecution of Mr. Siddaramaiah in a case related to the allotment of land to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Develeopment Authority.

“The Governor is playing delaying tactics in Kumaraswamy’s case. But in my case, he immediately gave consent for prosecution without an inquiry report. Isn’t it discrimination,” Mr. Siddaramaiah asked.

Political slug fest

Responding to media queries in Koppal on Wednesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah made it clear that the circumstances had not yet warranted the arrest of Mr. Kumaraswamy. “Mr. Kumaraswamy is scared that the Governor may give sanction to prosecute him. The SIT of Lokayukta had submitted the investigation report to the Governor and sought his consent to prosecute Mr. Kumaraswamy. Since the Governor took no action, the SIT has again submitted its application now,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister’s statement paved the way for a political slug fest. Mr. Kumaraswamy reacted strongly, wondering why should he be scared of arrest, and remarking that it would need a hundred Siddaramaiahs to arrest him.

“Just a constable is enough to arrest Mr. Kumaraswamy and there is no need for Siddaramaiah to arrest him,” Mr. Siddaramaiah retorted.

‘Forged signature’

On his part, Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress State government was trying to settle political scores with him by taking up the alleged mining lease scam related to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals. He claimed that his signature had been forged on the documents related to the mining lease to implicate him in the case.

“The allegation is that when I was Chief Minister in 2007, I favoured Sai Venkateshwara and collected ₹150 crore from the mining owners. The fact is I have not made the allotment to the company. Till now, there has been no mining in the area as the Central government has not given them permission,” he said at a press conference in Bengaluru. “There has been no loss to the State exchequer. How can the SIT seek permission from the Governor for prosecution in this case? I am not the one who will be scared with these tactics. I will fight it out legally,” he added.

He claimed that, after studying the report sent to him in November 2023, the Governor had said that there was some controversy regarding the signature on the file and directed the SIT to once again go through the case.

Questioning why the Congress government was raising the issue now after being silent for such a long time, the Union Minister alleged that Congress leaders were not able to digest the fact that he is now part of the Union Cabinet. “How long does it take for the Lokayukta SIT to investigate? I approached the court in 2014. Did they need this long to investigate? They have taken not only my signature but also my handwriting to verify the amended order document. Let them get it investigated anywhere they want and get a report from any laboratory,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

