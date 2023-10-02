ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka government plans to set up ‘Grama Nyayalaya’ in each gram panachayat: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

October 02, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The government is planning to set up “Grama Nyayalaya” (village court) in each gram panchayat for resolving disputes within the jurisdiction of each GP, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

Establishment of village courts would be of great benefit to the villagers and this was visualised by Mahatma Gandhi in his concept of Gram Swaraj and and by Rajiv Gandhi while amending the Constitution for decentralisation of power, he said. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil mooted the proposal to set up “Grama Nyayalayas” to enable people to settle their disputes within their village, Mr. Siddaramaiah added.

He was speaking after presenting the 2023 Gandhi Gram Puraskar and Swachha Sarvekshana, State-level awards, of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said counselling would be conducted from next year for transferring panchayat development officers (PDOs) in close to 6,000 GPs to ensure accountability in the governance. The Panchatantra 2.0 was introduced in GPs as a comprehensive and holistic platform to strengthen, digitise, and centralise all key functions and operations. GPs would be ranking as per their performance, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US