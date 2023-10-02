Karnataka government plans to set up ‘Grama Nyayalaya’ in each gram panachayat: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

October 02, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The government is planning to set up “Grama Nyayalaya” (village court) in each gram panchayat for resolving disputes within the jurisdiction of each GP, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

Establishment of village courts would be of great benefit to the villagers and this was visualised by Mahatma Gandhi in his concept of Gram Swaraj and and by Rajiv Gandhi while amending the Constitution for decentralisation of power, he said. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil mooted the proposal to set up “Grama Nyayalayas” to enable people to settle their disputes within their village, Mr. Siddaramaiah added.

He was speaking after presenting the 2023 Gandhi Gram Puraskar and Swachha Sarvekshana, State-level awards, of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department.

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said counselling would be conducted from next year for transferring panchayat development officers (PDOs) in close to 6,000 GPs to ensure accountability in the governance. The Panchatantra 2.0 was introduced in GPs as a comprehensive and holistic platform to strengthen, digitise, and centralise all key functions and operations. GPs would be ranking as per their performance, he said.