Karnataka Government plans cruise boat service

The State government has plans to introduce river cruise boat service in the backwaters of Linganamakki reservoir across Sharavati, Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra has said. The region near Kalasavalli and Ambaragodlu in Sagar taluk is ideal for this.
Officials from the Tourism Department have been sent to Goa to study the legal framework related to the cruise service there. After they submit a report, a call will be taken on introduction of the service here, he said, after flagging-off the new tatkal special express train service between Shivamogga and Yeshwantpur on Thursday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.