Karnataka Government plans cruise boat service

The State government has plans to introduce river cruise boat service in the backwaters of Linganamakki reservoir across Sharavati, Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra has said. The region near Kalasavalli and Ambaragodlu in Sagar taluk is ideal for this.

Officials from the Tourism Department have been sent to Goa to study the legal framework related to the cruise service there. After they submit a report, a call will be taken on introduction of the service here, he said, after flagging-off the new tatkal special express train service between Shivamogga and Yeshwantpur on Thursday.

