After the National Education Policy (NEP), the Karnataka government has now opposed the University Grants Commission (UGC) order to implement biannual admissions in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

ADVERTISEMENT

With the aim of increasing the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of higher education in India to 50% by 2035, HEIs have been ordered to enrol students twice a year in July-August and January-February.

However, the government of Karnataka has opposed the UGC order. “UGC is imposing foreign education models in India without thinking about the Pros and Cons of the country’s educational system,” said Karnataka’s Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the UGC approved the policy of allowing HEIs to admit students twice a year, saying, “As India aims to become a knowledge economy and society, an increasing number of youths will likely aspire for higher education. The National Education Policy (NEP 2020) aims to achieve a 50% GER by 2035. Willing HEIs must carefully prepare a plan to admit students twice a year, with the approval of the institutional statutory bodies, based on the availability of infrastructure, teaching resources, and support systems. For admissions twice a year, Common University Entrance Test-Under Graduate (CUET-UG) and CUET-PG scores can be used for July-August and January-February admission cycles since these scores are valid for one full year. HEIs that use CUET scores, or other entrance test scores or board marks, in the first admission cycle can use a similar process in the second admission cycle.

UGC expects the policy to facilitate increased GER, enhanced access to higher education, flexibility for students and HEIs, better infrastructure utilisation, the attraction of international students, and collaboration with foreign universities.

Karnataka Minister believes the policy is impractical

Dr. Sudhakar told The Hindu, “UGC is trying to impose the American system of education. Universities in United States of America (USA), where biannual admission is in force, are private universities funded by students, and are not State-funded universities. They have good infrastructure and good number faculty members, and research facilities. However, in Karnataka, most of the HEIs, including private institutions, are facing shortage of teaching faculty members, shortage of admission, and lack of infrastructure. The UGC is issuing such orders without any practical knowledge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite education being in the concurrent list, the UGC is passing such orders arbitrarily without consulting any State Government or stakeholders. “According to the UGC order, CUET is among the mandatory tests for the biannual admission. However, not many HEIs in Karnataka have opted for the CUET. Therefore, such an impractical system will not be implemented in Karnataka,” he said.

Sripada Bhat, an education activist, questioned the scope of biannual admission system under NEP.

“UGC’s stand that GER will increase due to biannual admission is unscientific. UGC has decided to provide biannual admission as per NEP. However, the State Education Policy (SEP) Commission will submit the SEP report soon. It will be implemented in Karnataka from the academic year of 2024-25. A four-year honours degree, which was implemented according to the NEP, has already been abolished and fixed at three years as before. The multi-entry, multi-exit system has also been scrapped. UGC is only concerned about increasing admission in HEIs. However, they are not bothered about drop-outs, and the reasons behind it. The government of Karnataka should not implement this system,” he argued.

Jayakara S.M., Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University, said, “Karnataka has already implemented three annual examinations for II PUC, and admissions to degree courses will be held till September. So, if admissions are conducted for the second time in January-February, shortage of students will be common. In addition, the semester, course, faculty and examinations for the courses in which the students are enrolled should be considered comprehensively during the biannual admission. We will take further action as per the direction of the government,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.