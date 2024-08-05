ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka government on its toes owing to pressure built by Opposition: Vijayendra

Published - August 05, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) and BJP leaders H.D. Kumaraswamy, B.Y. Vijayendra, and R. Ashok during a padayatra on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday said that the Congress government is on its toes due to the pressure built by the Opposition with respect to corruption charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Congress Central leaders K.C. Vengugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala have tutored the legislators to protect the Chief Minister. The Gandhi family in Delhi has sent message to protect the scam-hit government and the Chief Minister,” he told presspersons at Kengal, near Channapatna, before starting the Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra on day three. “The padayatra is attracting more participants daily. The BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) workers and leaders are participating with enthusiasm. This has increased the pressure on the government,” Mr. Vijayendra said.

Stating that the padayatra was not a symbol of tokenism, Mr. Vijayendra said the Congress has to be taught a lesson for looting money meant for Scheduled Tribes from the Maharshi Valmiki ST Welfare Corporation and the irregularities in distribution of sites in MUDA.

“This is a zero -development government. While we welcome the Chief Minister’s announcement of building 100 houses for Wayanad landslide victims, he has ignored the applications of hundreds of homeless in Mysuru. This padayatra is to seek justice for people,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US