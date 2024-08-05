Karnataka government on its toes owing to pressure built by Opposition: Vijayendra

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday said that the Congress government is on its toes due to the pressure built by the Opposition with respect to corruption charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Congress Central leaders K.C. Vengugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala have tutored the legislators to protect the Chief Minister. The Gandhi family in Delhi has sent message to protect the scam-hit government and the Chief Minister,” he told presspersons at Kengal, near Channapatna, before starting the Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra on day three. “The padayatra is attracting more participants daily. The BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) workers and leaders are participating with enthusiasm. This has increased the pressure on the government,” Mr. Vijayendra said.

Stating that the padayatra was not a symbol of tokenism, Mr. Vijayendra said the Congress has to be taught a lesson for looting money meant for Scheduled Tribes from the Maharshi Valmiki ST Welfare Corporation and the irregularities in distribution of sites in MUDA.

“This is a zero -development government. While we welcome the Chief Minister’s announcement of building 100 houses for Wayanad landslide victims, he has ignored the applications of hundreds of homeless in Mysuru. This padayatra is to seek justice for people,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.