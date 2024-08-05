GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka government on its toes owing to pressure built by Opposition: Vijayendra

Published - August 05, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S) and BJP leaders H.D. Kumaraswamy, B.Y. Vijayendra, and R. Ashok during a padayatra on Monday.

JD(S) and BJP leaders H.D. Kumaraswamy, B.Y. Vijayendra, and R. Ashok during a padayatra on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday said that the Congress government is on its toes due to the pressure built by the Opposition with respect to corruption charges.

“The Congress Central leaders K.C. Vengugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala have tutored the legislators to protect the Chief Minister. The Gandhi family in Delhi has sent message to protect the scam-hit government and the Chief Minister,” he told presspersons at Kengal, near Channapatna, before starting the Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra on day three. “The padayatra is attracting more participants daily. The BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) workers and leaders are participating with enthusiasm. This has increased the pressure on the government,” Mr. Vijayendra said.

Stating that the padayatra was not a symbol of tokenism, Mr. Vijayendra said the Congress has to be taught a lesson for looting money meant for Scheduled Tribes from the Maharshi Valmiki ST Welfare Corporation and the irregularities in distribution of sites in MUDA.

“This is a zero -development government. While we welcome the Chief Minister’s announcement of building 100 houses for Wayanad landslide victims, he has ignored the applications of hundreds of homeless in Mysuru. This padayatra is to seek justice for people,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.