Karnataka government makes online application mandatory for filling up of teachers’ posts in private aided schools

The Karnataka government has decided to make online application mandatory for filling up the vacant posts of teachers in private aided primary and high schools in the State.

In addition, a separate mobile app (Module for Aided School Teachers Recruitment Process) has been developed for the recruitment process of these teachers and all the processes, including online application submission and verification of documents, will be conducted through this app.

Why this initiative

There are a total of 6,479 private aided schools across the State, currently employing 33,748 teachers. The State government has recently given permission to fill the vacant posts of teachers from 2015 to 2020 to overcome the shortage of teachers in these schools.

However, in the wake of allegations of corruption in filling up the posts of aided school teachers, the aspirants submitted a petition to the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) to fill up these vacancies through online application as per the pattern followed for government recruitments.

However, the managements of private aided institutions expressed strong objection to recruitment through online application. Though they have been directed to submit the complete information of vacant posts of teachers, most of the educational institutions have not done it.

Meanwhile, the DSEL decided to fill up the posts of teachers through online application and developed a separate app for the process. “The recruitment to all government posts is being done through online application. Therefore, the department has decided to make the filling up of aided school teachers posts transparent, and for this process, a module for aided school teachers recruitment process has been developed,” said K.V. Trilokchandra, Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction.

Further, he explained that in the first phase, the department officials will register the complete details of private aided schools on the app. Earlier, aided school managements used to submit all the information, including number of vacancies through physical documents only. Now, these educational institutes also have to register all the information, including vacancy details, in the app. “After verifying all these details, we will issue the notice to call online applications to fill up the posts. The entire process will be done through this app,” he said.

Candidates happy

The aspirants of the teachers posts have welcomed the department’s move.

“Earlier, after the government gave permission to fill up the posts, the respective aided educational institutions issued a press release about the vacant posts, invited applications physically and allowed them to fill up the posts as per their wish. However, there was massive corruption in filling up these posts. The government should not yield to the private school lobby and make the posts available to qualified candidates,” said an aspirant.

