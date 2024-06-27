Karnataka government likely to impose restrictions on use of chemicals in panipuri sauces

After banning the use of artificial colours in gobi manchurian, cotton candy, and kebabs, the Food Safety and Quality Department in Karnataka is considering imposing restrictions on the use of chemicals in panipuri sauces.

Analysis of samples

This follows an analysis of 260 panipuri samples collected from across the State. “We found alarming levels of carcinogenic chemicals in 43 of the 260 samples, especially in its ingredients, including sauces and meetha khara powder. The use of such chemicals and other harmful substances poses serious health risks to consumers. We will take this up for discussion with the Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and issue restrictions shortly,” Srinivas K., Commissioner of Food Safety told The Hindu on Thursday, June 27.

He said surveys in several places including Bengaluru have revealed the use of alarming levels of carcinogenic chemicals in panipuri sauces prompting concerns about public health. “Discussions on regulating their use are on,” he said.

Early this week, the department banned the use of artificial colours in kebabs made with vegetables, chicken and fish across the State. An official order to this effect was issued on June 21.

An analysis of 39 kebab samples from various locations in the State by government-run laboratories revealed that eight of 39 samples were unsafe for human consumption due to the presence of artificial colors. While the presence of sunset yellow colour was found in seven samples, one sample had sunset yellow and carmoisine.

Under the Act

“The use of such additives is prohibited under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products, Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, as they pose serious health risks to consumers,” Mr. Srinivas said.

In March, the department banned the use of artificial colours in edible items such as gobi manchurian and cotton candy. The ban was imposed after carcinogenic chemicals were found in the artificial colours used in these food items.