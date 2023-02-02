Karnataka government launches Kaveri 2 to simplify registration process

February 02, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Nearly two decades after the launch of Kaveri 1, a pioneer system then used in registration across Karnataka, the State government has launched the much-awaited Kaveri 2 to ease the process. While the pilot was launched at Chincholi sub-registrar office in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday, the facility will be made available across the State in phases over the next few weeks.

The new web-based application, which is expected to save time spent by the public, will work in pre-registration, registration and post-registration phases wherein people are expected to come to the sub-registrar’s office only after scheduling an appointment.

150 parameters being monitored

“The pilot is being closely monitored on 150 parameters and has been implemented with success. No problem has been encountered so far,” Revenue Department sources told The Hindu. “Once the registration is completed, the public can avail their documents in digital form through DigiLocker and physical form. Eventually, the government could decide on providing documents only through DigiLocker.”

While Kaveri 1 was developed by Pune-based C-DAC and launched in September 2003, it was tasked with developing Kaveri 2 in 2013. This, however, did not take off, resulting in an inordinate delay. Over the years, as the government integrated several modules into the old system without an upgradation, reports of the registration process breaking down became frequent. The new web-based system, which missed multiple deadlines in the last year, has been developed by the Centre for Smart Governance and e-Governance department.

Sources said, “After a week of pilot testing at Chincholi, the registration process will be implemented in Belagavi, Mandya and Managaluru, among other places, before it is implemented across the State.” In the new system, templates have been provided for preparing documents. Besides, do-it-yourself videos have been uploaded to YouTube, sources said, adding that public awareness programmes will also be launched.

Tripling of registration

With the new system in place, the government expects a tripling of registration daily as pre-registration work would be completed before the appointment time. “We expect efficiency levels to go up and crowding at the sub-registrar’s office to come down as people will be given time slots for registration. With efficient integration with other online services related to land, such as Bhoomi, E-swathu and E-asthi, fraudulent practices will also come down,” said a source.

