Karnataka government is not responding to farmers’ pleas: D.K. Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar has alleged that the State government is not responding to the pleas of farmers for adequate relief. He said even the one announced has not reached the farmers.

The former Minister, who took part in the distribution of food kits and other relief materials and heard the grievances of farmers at Amaragol village, told presspersons that the State government was least bothered about the plight of farmers and commoners who have been hit hard by the lockdown. “The government has given just two hours in the district for farmers to sell vegetables, while it has given more time for the sale of liquor. Does this government have eyes and a heart?” he asked. To a query, he said the decision on extending the lockdown was the discretion of the State government and if his opinion or suggestion were asked, he would convey it to the government.

During the interaction with Mr. Shivakumar, farmers complained that they were not being allowed to sell vegetables and that the police were imposing restrictions. Youth Congress leader Haris Nalapad offered to purchase vegetables worth ₹2.5 lakh and asked the local office-bearers to procure and distribute them to those in need.