Karnataka government hospitals will not face drug shortage after December, assures Health Minister 

September 16, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said that the problem of drug shortage in government hospitals is being resolved and hospitals will have adequate stocks after December. He was speaking at the inauguration of the upgraded intensive care unit at the Jayanagar General Hospital in Bengaluru. The ICU has been been renovated at a cost of ₹4 crore with CSR fund from Canara Bank.

“The Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd. (KSMSCL) had not been supplying medicines properly to the hospitals. After our government came to power, we are fixing this on priority. This problem will not exist after December,” he said.

“Adequate free medicines should be available in government hospitals along with necessary treatment. Public trust in government hospitals can be created only when medicines are available properly. In my opinion, there should not be any private medical stores, including Jan Aushadi Kendras, outside government hospitals,” the Minister added.