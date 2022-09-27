Karnataka Government hands over ₹5 lakh to family of 17-year-old brain dead girl whose parents donated organs

In addition, Minister for Urban Development B.A. Basavaraj handed over another cheque of ₹2 lakh from his personal account to the family while Kadur MLA Belli Prakash offered ₹1 lakh

G T Sathish Hassan
September 27, 2022 17:28 IST

Rakshita, 17, was declared brain dead after she met with an accident on September 18. Her vital organs were harvested in Chikkamagaluru on September 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

Karnataka Government handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the family of Rakshita, 17, who was declared brain dead after she met with an accident. The family donated her vital organs.

Minister for Urban Development B.A. Basavaraj, who is in charge of the Chikkamagaluru district, handed over the cheque to her parents at Somanahalli in Kadur taluk on September 27. The Minister appreciated the gesture of her parents despite their personal loss.

Rakshita Bai was enrolled in a PU College in Chikkamagaluru. She met with an accident on September 18. Her parents gave their consent for harvesting her vital organs as they were convinced that she would not recover. Her heart, liver, nd kidneys were harvested and carried to hospitals in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Manipal for needy patients.

The Minister handed over another cheque of ₹2 lakh from his personal account to the family while Kadur MLA Belli Prakash offered ₹1 lakh.

