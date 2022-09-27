Karnataka

Karnataka Government hands over ₹5 lakh to family of 17-year-old brain dead girl whose parents donated organs

Rakshita, 17, was declared brain dead after she met with an accident on September 18. Her vital organs were harvested in Chikkamagaluru on September 22, 2022.

Rakshita, 17, was declared brain dead after she met with an accident on September 18. Her vital organs were harvested in Chikkamagaluru on September 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

Karnataka Government handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the family of Rakshita, 17, who was declared brain dead after she met with an accident. The family donated her vital organs.

Minister for Urban Development B.A. Basavaraj, who is in charge of the Chikkamagaluru district, handed over the cheque to her parents at Somanahalli in Kadur taluk on September 27. The Minister appreciated the gesture of her parents despite their personal loss.

Rakshita Bai was enrolled in a PU College in Chikkamagaluru. She met with an accident on September 18. Her parents gave their consent for harvesting her vital organs as they were convinced that she would not recover. Her heart, liver, nd kidneys were harvested and carried to hospitals in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Manipal for needy patients.

The Minister handed over another cheque of ₹2 lakh from his personal account to the family while Kadur MLA Belli Prakash offered ₹1 lakh.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
road accident
accident (general)
public health/community medicine
Related Articles
Organ donations this year touch the century mark
Company selling human milk-based items loses licence
State contemplating extending Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (Ka-BHI) to all districts
Tribesman to get free surgery, after some initial struggle
One lakh pledge eyes following Puneeth Rajkumar’s death
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2022 5:30:39 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-government-hands-over-5-lakh-to-family-of-17-year-old-brain-dead-girl-whose-parents-donated-organs/article65941663.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY