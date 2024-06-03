Karnataka government gives nod to recruit 45,000 guest teachers

The State government has given its approval to recruit 45,000 guest teachers, including 35,000 guest teachers for government primary schools and 10,000 for high schools across the State.

The Commissioner for Public Instruction issued an order in this regard on Monday stating that for the academic year 2024-25, guest teachers have been allowed to be recruited for vacant teaching posts in government primary schools of the state to overcome the teacher shortage until the appointment of permanent teachers or until the end of the academic year, whichever is earlier.

Last year, the State government appointed 33,000 guest teachers at the beginning of the school year. However, it delayed the process of appointing guest teachers this year. The Hindu published a report in this regard on May 31, 2024.

Currently, there is a shortage of 8,954 subject teachers in high schools and 33863 teachers in primary schools. The appointment of guest teachers is done through the headmasters of the schools. Priority will be given to vacancies in rural areas and vacancies in schools without teachers. However, 100% guest teachers should be appointed especially in Karnataka Public Schools, schools with bilingual, English medium classes and Adarsh Vidyalayas. Priority should be given to the recruitment of teachers for Mathematics, Science and English subjects, said the release.

