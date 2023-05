Karnataka government formation | Siddaramaiah is the next Karnataka Chief Minister, Shivakumar will be his Deputy: Congress high command

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on May 20

May 18, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

The Congress is all set to name Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, according to the sources from the Congress’s high command. Karnataka Congress chief, D.K. Shivakumar, who was insistent on getting the top job, will be the Deputy Chief Minister. The formal announcement is likely to be made at a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Bengaluru at 7 p.m.

Hectic parleys were held on May 17 to break the deadlock in deciding on the Congress’s chief ministerial pick in Karnataka, with both the hopefuls-- Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar-- presenting their cases before the top brass even as the party asserted that an outcome is likely within a day or two. Mr. Siddaramaiah, who enjoys the support of the majority of the newly elected legislators, is said to be the high command’s choice and this message is said to have been conveyed to both contenders. But any formal announcement can take place only when Mr. Shivakumar comes on board and gives up his demand for the top job.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.