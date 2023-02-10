Karnataka government follows model of inclusive development: Governor

February 10, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said the State government is following the model of inclusive development aimed at navigating the path of progress to achieve the goals set for the next 25 years of ‘Amrit Kaal’.

The last session of the 15th legislative Assembly of Karnataka commenced on February 10. The 11-day session will see Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the finance portfolio, present his government’s last budget on February 17.

In his address to the joint sitting of the State legislature, Mr. Gehlot said the government implemented the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act to protect cattle wealth. ‘Goshalas’ have been constructed to protect weak, sick and orphaned animals, which farmers cannot rear.

He dwelt at length on farmers’ and SC/ST welfare, and healthcare measures taken by the government. The ‘Raitha Vidya Nidhi Yojana’, benefiting farmers, has been extended to weavers, farm labourers and also other categories.

“My government is committed to the welfare and development of farmers, labourers, poor, weaker sections and the underprivileged, and is marching in the forefront of development,” the Governor said.

“My government is following the model of inclusive development, and I am confident that it will successfully navigate the path of progress, laid by our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the next 25 years of ‘Amrit Kaal’,” Mr. Gehlot added.

The Governor hailed the State for initiating various schemes to attract investments.