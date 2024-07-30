Karnataka government fixes 20% B.Sc nursing seats as management quota

The State government has fixed 20% B.Sc. seats in private nursing colleges as management quota from the academic year 2024-25.

The government has allowed 80% of seats of B.Sc courses in private nursing colleges to be filled through CET counselling by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), while the remaining 20% will be filled by the colleges under management quota.

Out of the 80% of seats, 20% of the seats will be allotted as government quota seats and 60% as private quota seats that will be filled through counselling by the KEA.

Also, for the first time, the government has fixed the fee for B.Sc. nursing courses and warned of legal action against nursing colleges that charge high fees.

Agreement

The Karnataka State Association of Management of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences Institutions, Karnataka State Private Management Association of Health Institutions and Nava Kalyana Karnataka Nursing Institute Management Association have entered into a consensual agreement with the State government in this regard.

Earlier, direct admission to B.Sc. nursing courses was allowed in government and private nursing colleges in the State. While in government colleges, students were admitted on the basis of marks obtained in the II PU, in private colleges, all students who paid the prescribed fee were given admission.

As a result, most private nursing colleges were enrolling students from outside the State in large numbers by charging high fees. Many colleges were enrolling students in violation of government rules and regulations. Hence, from 2023-24, the State government made CET mandatory for admission to nursing courses.

B.L. Sujatha Rathod, Director, Directorate of Medical Education, said, “Nursing seats are being filled through KEA since last year. Last year, the remaining seats were left to private colleges after the second round of CET counselling. However, this year, it has been agreed to fill 20% of seats under the management quota, and the remaining 80% of seats will be filled through CET counselling. In addition, the government has fixed fees for the courses from this year. Legal action will be taken against colleges charging more than the prescribed fee.”

This year, around 2.28 lakh candidates qualified for admission to B.Sc nursing courses in the CET-2024, and private nursing colleges submitted a memorandum to the government to increase the fee of nursing courses and fix the management quota seats. The State government agreed to the request of private nursing college managements, and, for the first time, issued an order fixing the fees of nursing courses and management quota seats.

How it works

There will be two rounds of online counselling for eligible candidates to be filled as per the seat matrix. After these, there will be a ‘mop-up round’, which will be restricted only to the 20% seats allotted to the government quota in private colleges. If, at the conclusion of the ‘mop-up round’, there are seats still vacant, such vacant seats will be handed back to the management, and it will have one week to fill up the vacancies.

According to the order, the fee for the government quota seats in government nursing colleges is ₹10,000 per year, for government quota seats (20%) in private colleges ₹10,000, management quota seats (60% private quota) ₹1 lakh per year for domicile of Karnataka and ₹1.40 lakh for non-domicile of Karnataka.

“The government has ordered to fill 100% nursing seats in government nursing colleges and 20% government quota seats in private colleges and 60% private quota seats in private colleges through CET counselling,” said Prasanna.H., Director of KEA.