Karnataka government failed to provide shelter to poorer sections of people: Siddaramaiah

Former CM inaugurated the Malingaraya Kalyana Mantapa in Shorapur taluk

Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition, inaugurating Malingaraya Kalyana Mantapa in Mallalli village in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Siddaramaiah, leader of the Opposition has attacked Karnataka government for not implementing pro-people projects and involving in rampant corruption.

He was addressing gathering at Mallahalli village in Shorapur taluk, which come under Shahapur assembly constituency, on Thursday after inaugurating the Malingaraya Kalyana Mantapa which was constructed under the MLA Shanarabasappagowda Darshnapur’s LAD fund.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the State government has failed in all sectors. The poor people were not provided shelter as promised. “When I was the Chief Minister, I had constructed 15 lakh houses for poorer section people. What prevented them to construct houses for poor”? he questioned and said that “though they (BJP) presented ₹2.65 lakh crore budget for the current year, they failed to meet their promise.”

Calling Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai a ‘rubber stamp CM’, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he also failed to take action against those who were involved in the 40% commission as alleged by the contractor’s association. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular slogan “Na Khaavunga Na Khanedunga” remained silent when contractors alleged 40 % commission against the State government,” he criticised.

The Opposition leader also urged the State government to conduct a judicial probe on the PSI recruitment scam. “Is it enough to arrest police officers Amrith Paul and Shantkumar? Why haven’t arrested politicians who have been involved in the scam? The government should show its interest for thorough investigation by the judicial inquiry not by CID, he pressed.

Expressing confidence of coming back to power, he said that the Congress party will definitely come to power to provide a pro people governance in the State. “I seek your blessings for our party to come to power after the 2023 elections,” he said.

Shanrabasappagowda Darshanapur, MLA, Marigowda Patil Hulkal, DCC president and others were present.