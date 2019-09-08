‘Karnataka government expecting good flood relief package from Centre’

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Saturday that the State government was laying emphasis on relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected in the State.

Speaking to presspersons after offering the traditional thanksgiving at Kabini reservoir in H.D. Kote, Mysuru district, after the dam attained full reservoir level, he said nearly 1.25 lakh houses have been damaged across the State and need to be rebuilt. He said a team from the Centre has already visited the flood-affected areas and surveyed the extent of damage.

“I am also expecting a good relief package by way of relief from the Centre,” said Mr. Yediyurappa. To a question on whether he had apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Bengaluru on Friday night and Saturday morning, about the manner, he said Mr. Modi was in the State in connection with ISRO’s Chandrayaan mission and had left directly from its command centre.

“However, I briefed him about the flood situation in the State, as I did when I last visited Delhi. Besides, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too have visited the State. They are well-informed of the crisis and we are hopeful of a sizeable amount as relief,” he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa also said that all the reservoirs are full, thanks to heavy rains, and the State has no problems in releasing Tamil Nadu’s share of water, which has brought about contentment. To another question, the Chief Minister said he would consider taking up the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project to meet the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru by impounding floodwaters, apart from generating power. But the project has been opposed by Tamil Nadu.