Karnataka Government earmarks only ₹1 crore for developing novelist S.L. Bhyrappa’s village after assuring ₹5 crore in 2020 budget

November 16, 2022 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Hassan

Karnataka Government has not taken up any development work at Santheshivara, the native village of well-known Kannada novelist S.L. Bhyrappa, almost three years after announcing allotment of ₹5 crore for the purpose. Instead, the government has reduced the allocation to only ₹1 crore and instructed Hassan district administration to submit a revised proposal to suit the funds available.

B.S. Yediyurappa, when he was the Chief Minister, in his budget for the year 2020-21, said that Mr. Bhyrappa’s native village in Channarayapatna taluk would be developed at a cost of ₹5 crore. Mr. Bhyrappa was keen on linking the tank in his village with the Hemavathi canal as he was worried about depleting groundwater table in the area.

However, there has been no progress so far.

Interestingly, in July this year, the Department of Kannada and Culture wrote to the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan informing that only ₹1 crore had been allocated for development of the village. The department also sought a revised detailed project report from the district administration considering the funds available.

Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Assistant Director (Hassan) in the Kannada and Culture Department, told The Hindu that a proposal for ₹5 crore had been submitted to the Karnataka Government. It included construction of a conference hall, a library, a research centre, a museum, hostel facility for visitors. “As per the latest communication, we are revising the proposal. It is in the final stages of preparation. The proposal will be submitted to the government after scrutiny by officers of the Public Works Department,” the official said.

What is available in terms of land, infrastructure and literary network

Mr. Bhyrappa was born in Santheshivara, about 26 km from Channarayapatna. Many of his novels and his autobiography Bhitti talk about his time in his village. He has converted his ancestral home into a library and a meeting hall. The structure is managed by Gowramma Trust, named after his mother. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, his admirers used to organise literary meetings every year in the village, in which Mr. Bhyrappa actively participated.

The government has decided to use the 90 feet x 90 feet site of the trust for the development project. “Besides, a local resident has donated a portion of his land to the trust. With the money available, we will start the work,” Mr. Sudarshan added.

But, there have been no funds from other departments, including the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, for other works in the village.

“We take up regular works related to removing silt in the tank under MGNREGA. But, there have been no additional funds for the development of Mr. Bhyrappa’s native village,” said Harish R., Panchayat Development Officer of Santheshivara panchayat.

Novelist disappointed, but will not give up

During his visit to Hassan in October, Mr. Bhyrappa expressed disappointment over the delay in taking up the work. The novelist said the government’s attitude had taught him to concentrate only on making a genuine effort, not bothering about the the result, which is one of the messages conveyed in the Bhagavad Gita.

