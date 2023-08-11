ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka government does U-turn, defers order on closure of unauthorised schools

August 11, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Minister for the Department of School Education and Literacy said the order has been deferred in the interest of students and action will be initiated in a phased manner

The Hindu Bureau

School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said the government took the decision in the interest of students. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Karnataka government on Friday, August 11, did a U-turn a day after it ordered the closure of unauthorised private schools by August 14.

“In the interest of students, we will defer this order and will initiate the action in a phased manner,” said Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for the Department of School Education and Literacy.

Addressing the media after meeting the representatives of private school managements, he said, “The department has identified around 1,695 unauthorised across the state. Many schools are running illegally without affiliation of either state or central board. Around 620 schools have additional sections without the permission of the department. Other schools have violations such as upgrading classes without affiliation, offering other board education despite having the permission to offer only state board curriculum, and illegally offering English medium. But these schools have already enrolled students. If we take immediate action on those schools, children’s education will be affected. We have decided to take action in a phased manner,” he said.

