Karnataka government directs private hospitals to set aside beds for COVID patients

C V Raman and Bowring hospitals have also been directed to reserve 50 beds each for COVID patients

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 12, 2022 23:59 IST

Amid rising COVID cases in the State, the Health Department has now directed private hospitals with in-patient facilities to earmark a fixed number of beds in their isolation wards for admitting COVID patients requiring hospitalisation. A circular in this regard was issued by Health Commissioner Randeep D. on Friday.

Warning private hospitals of legal action under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act, 2007 and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, the circular — issued following recommendations by the State COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) — has directed administrators of private healthcare facilities to comply with these guidelines in the larger interest of public health. The circular has been marked to the State unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA).

“It is also notified to the public that any such instances of denial of COVID admissions at private hospitals should be brought to the notice of the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare at 080-23354085. People can also reach out through email at comhfw@gmail.com or on Twitter at @Comm_dhfwka,” the circular added.

50 beds in C V Raman and Bowring hospitals

The Health Department has also directed the State-run C V Raman and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College Hospital (Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital) to reserve a minimum of 50 beds (including General beds, Oxygenated and ICU -ventilator beds) for timely admission and treatment of COVID patients.

“As the State is experiencing a gradual rise in COVID cases since July first week, it is necessary to make the required arrangements for timely admission, treatment and management of COVID patients in government hospitals, especially for the high risk population, senior citizens, paediatric patients and those with co-morbidities and immunocompromised patients,” stated another circular.

“This will reduce the mortality risk that these patients would otherwise be exposed to if kept in home isolation,” the circular added.

