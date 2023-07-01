Karnataka government committed to improving healthcare and education sectors: Minister

July 01, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The State government was committed to improving the education and healthcare system, Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil has said.

He was addressing doctors and medical students after inaugurating the Doctor’s Day celebrations at the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Dr. Patil said Kalaburagi district would soon get a mother-and-child hospital. This would help check the maternal mortality rate (MMR) and infant mortality rate (IMR) in the region. The Trauma Centre built in the city would also start functioning shortly and the Kalaburagi branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) would be opened by January next year. With all these healthcare facilities in Kalaburagi, Dr. Patil said, the district would become a healthcare hub in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ESI hospital would get a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine through the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB). The ESI was handling around 1,000 outpatients every day and the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) was performing 40 to 50 surgeries each day.

Dr. Patil lauded the untiring efforts of the staff of the ESI Hospital, Basaveshwar Teaching and General Hospital, GIMS, and Khwaja Bande Nawaz Teaching and General Hospital in providing healthcare services to the people of the region.

Seat capacity increased

ESIC Hospital and Medical College Dean Santosh B. Ksherasagar said the National Medical Commission had granted permission to increase the MBBS course intake capacity from 100 to 150 and nursing course intake capacity from 40 to 60 seats.

ESIC gets 28 PG seats

The ESIC has got permission to start postgraduate courses and the NMC had granted 28 seats for different specialisations for the first year, including four seats each for obstetrics and gynecology, biochemistry and microbiology, five seats for general surgery, six seats for general medicine, three seats for pediatrics, and two seats for ophthalmology.

Medical Superintendent of ESIC Hospital and Medical College Ivano Loba, Registrar (Administration) K.P. Padmaja, and Registrar (Academic) Amruta Swathi were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.