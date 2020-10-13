Karnataka Government College Teachers’ Association favours WFH

With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State, the Karnataka Government College Teachers’ Association has appealed to the State government to allow college lecturers to work from home till the end of the month. T.M. Manjunath, president of the association, said they had submitted a memorandum to the Higher Education Department urging them to allow lecturers to work from home. He claimed that at least 250 lecturers had tested positive for COVID-19.
Mr. Manjunath said that three of the teaching staff in Bengaluru passed away due to the infection. “We have completed conducting the examination and evaluation. Our lecturers are at a risk during travel and while at college. We want the government to be lenient and give us this option. We will conduct online classes for students,” he said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath