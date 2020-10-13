Karnataka Government College Teachers’ Association favours WFH

With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State, the Karnataka Government College Teachers’ Association has appealed to the State government to allow college lecturers to work from home till the end of the month. T.M. Manjunath, president of the association, said they had submitted a memorandum to the Higher Education Department urging them to allow lecturers to work from home. He claimed that at least 250 lecturers had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Manjunath said that three of the teaching staff in Bengaluru passed away due to the infection. “We have completed conducting the examination and evaluation. Our lecturers are at a risk during travel and while at college. We want the government to be lenient and give us this option. We will conduct online classes for students,” he said.