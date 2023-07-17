ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka government asks devotees to switch off phones in temples

July 17, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.

There have been complaints that ringtones disrupt the tranquillity of the peaceful temple environment and disturb devotees. | Photo Credit: file photo

Devotees have to turn off their mobile phones before entering temples operated under the ambit of the Muzrai Department, a notification issued by the department on Monday (July 17) said.

In 2022, the Federation of Hindu Temples’ Priests gave a memorandum to the BJP government demanding a ban on the use of mobile phones in temples. The federation argued that loud ringtones disrupt the tranquillity of the peaceful environment and disturb devotees.

The notification said the increasing use of mobile phones has been causing inconvenience to temple staff and devotees.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy talking to The Hindu, said his department has been receiving complaints from temple staff. He said this is just an advisory, and there will be no fines for violations. Temples have been directed to display boards about the advisory and ensure that the rules are being followed, he said.

Devotees welcomed the move. “The demand has been there for many years. While it is difficult to leave behind phones, turning them off for a brief period will solve the problem. The visitors talking on the phone disturbs rituals,” said M.R. Venkatesh, who visits temples frequently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US