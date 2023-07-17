Karnataka government asks devotees to switch off phones in temples

July 17, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Devotees have to turn off their mobile phones before entering temples operated under the ambit of the Muzrai Department, a notification issued by the department on Monday (July 17) said.

In 2022, the Federation of Hindu Temples’ Priests gave a memorandum to the BJP government demanding a ban on the use of mobile phones in temples. The federation argued that loud ringtones disrupt the tranquillity of the peaceful environment and disturb devotees.

The notification said the increasing use of mobile phones has been causing inconvenience to temple staff and devotees.

Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy talking to The Hindu, said his department has been receiving complaints from temple staff. He said this is just an advisory, and there will be no fines for violations. Temples have been directed to display boards about the advisory and ensure that the rules are being followed, he said.

Devotees welcomed the move. “The demand has been there for many years. While it is difficult to leave behind phones, turning them off for a brief period will solve the problem. The visitors talking on the phone disturbs rituals,” said M.R. Venkatesh, who visits temples frequently.

