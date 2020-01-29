Karnataka government asked to explain CM’s power to stall tender process

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government to explain under which provision of the law the Chief Minister had issued a note to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, on August 3, 2019, directing the officer not to issue job code or call for tender until further orders on the works sanctioned on February 1, 2019. They were related to over 1,000 major development projects under the Nava Bengaluru scheme.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued the direction during the hearing on a PIL petition filed by the Dasarahalli-Rachenahalli Lake Improvement and Conservation Trust and the Jal Samriddhi Lake Improvement and Conservation Trust, Bengaluru.

The petition stated that the Chief Minister’s “illegal” interference was obstructing the execution of several projects to develop and rejuvenate lakes in the city. The petitioner also said that the Chief Minister had no authority under the law to stall the process initiated for implementing development works sanctioned by the government after making a budgetary allocation of about ₹2,500 crore. It is claimed in the petition that several crores were already spent for preparing detailed project reports. The tender process is said to be in the final stages for several projects.

On a plea of the State Election Commission (SEC) seeking a direction to the government to finalise delimitation of the 198 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagra Palike (BBMP) and reservation of wards for timely organisation of elections to the BBMP council, the Bench directed the government to respond. The BBMP council’s term expires on September 10.