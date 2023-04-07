Karnataka government appoints Special Public Prosecutor for disposal of valuables seized from Jayalalithaa

April 07, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has finally appointed a special public prosecutor to appear on its behalf in a case related to the disposal of movable assets of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa, recovered during raids on her house over a disproportionate assets case. With this move, the process of auctioning these valuables has received a boost and it will likely start soon. There had been an inordinate delay in the government appointing an SPP in the case, holding up the disposal of these seized valuables.

The assets that will now be auctioned off include 27 items such as 11,344 “costly saris”, 750 “decorated chappals”, apart from 468 gold ornaments, and 700 kg of silver articles.

As the DA case was transferred to Karnataka in 2003, these valuables were shifted to the Karnataka treasury. She and her associates, including V.K. Sasikala, were convicted in 2014. Since then, there has been an inordinate delay in auctioning these assets and RTI activist Narasimha Murthy has been fighting for the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

In November 2021, H.A. Mohan, 32nd Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, wrote to the Registrar of the Karnataka High Court in which he said: “Due to non-availability of an SPP it has become very difficult for this court to take further steps for the disposal of documents and properties”. The letter also said the High Court had issued several reminders to the Law Department of Karnataka to appoint an SPP in the case, to no avail and requested the Registrar, to issue instructions to the department to immediately appoint an SPP in the case.

However, despite this, the government had not appointed an SPP till recently, prompting Mr. Narasimha Murthy to file petitions before the High Court and the Supreme Court of India seeking directions to the State government in this regard. “My petition is coming up for hearing in the Supreme Court on April 11. In the run-up to it, the Karnataka government has now appointed an SPP in the case,” he told The Hindu.

The order, a copy of which is available with The Hindu, appoints State Public Prosecutor-1 Kiran S. Javali as the SPP to appear on behalf of the government of Karnataka in cases related to the disposal of properties seized in the DA case of Jayalalithaa. The appointment was made on March 27.