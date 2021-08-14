Karnataka government announces steep hike in relief for the flood-hit

The State government on Friday increased the relief amount to be given to families who lost their homes and belongings in the recent floods and torrential rains in 61 taluks in 13 districts.

Instead of ₹3,800 under National Disaster Response Fund/State Disaster Response Fund, the government has decided to release ₹10,000 for each family that has lost its household items and clothes during the recent floods. The government will additionally pay ₹6,200 per household from its own finances.

The amount is to be credited to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries by the district administration from its relief fund, stated a Government Order.

Compensation of ₹5 lakh would be provided to owners whose houses have seen more than 75% damage. This is instead of the ₹95,100 under SDRF/NDRF. Similarly, a compensation of ₹5 lakh would be provided to owners whose houses have seen between 25% and 75% damage, but require a rebuild. The relief fixed under NDRF/SDRF is ₹95,100 per house.

Compensation of ₹3 lakh would be given to families whose houses have been heavily damaged, in the range of 25% to 75%, instead of ₹95,100. These are for houses that need to be repaired. Owners of ‘C’ category houses damaged in the range of 15% to 25% would be given a compensation of ₹50,000, instead of the amount of ₹5,200 fixed under SDRF/NDRF.

The amount would be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries identified through software developed by Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd.

Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to identify houses damaged in the floods. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inspected rain-hit districts of North Karnataka and promised to provide relief to the families impacted by the floods.