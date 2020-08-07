Karnataka government announces ₹30 lakh relief for staff on COVID-19 duty

BENGALURU

07 August 2020 22:44 IST

In a bid to instil confidence among its employees who are working as COVID-19 warriors, the State government has decided to provide an insurance cover of ₹30 lakh in the event of their death from the disease.

An order in this regard was issued by the State government on Friday. The relief will apply to all State government employees, irrespective of their cadre and post, an official release said. In addition to this, the government will bear the entire treatment cost if any employee on COVID-19 duty tests positive. The president of the Sate government employees’ union had expressed concern over the death of several staff on COVID-19 duty. He had sought measures, including adequate compensation, to boost the morale of the staff.

