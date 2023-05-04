Karnataka Golf Association comes under RTI Act: HC

May 04, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has said that Karnataka Golf Association (KGA), Bengaluru, comes under the purview of the Right Information (RTI) Act, 2005, as the association is “substantially financed by the State government.”

“The fact that 124 acres of land has been leased on 2% of the annual gross income would indicate that the association has been substantially financed by the State. It is to be noticed here that association can run the golf course only if the land is available to them and if the land is given to them on a heavily subsidised rent, this would amount to a substantial financing as contemplated under RTI Act,” the Court observed.

Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by the KGA in 2014. The KGA had questioned the legality of the order passed by the Karnataka State Information Commission in October 2014 holding that association is a ‘public authority’ under the RTI Act.

The court cited earlier similar judgments of the court holding that the Bangalore Turf Club Ltd, the Mysore Race Club Ltd, the Ladies Club, Bengaluru and the Institution of Engineer (India), Karnataka State Centre, Bengaluru are also ‘public authorities’ under the RTI Act.