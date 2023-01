January 17, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

Karnataka has given in-principal consent for the one-nation-one-uniform system of the Centre for the police.

The Centre had sought the views of the State on the idea of bringing about one-nation-one-uniform system for the police of all states.

Following this, the State Home Department had moved a proposal for which Home Minister Araga Jnanendra gave an in-principle approval, according to an official communique.