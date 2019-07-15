Karnataka girl does her town proud in little-known game

Sepak takraw is not a game many are familiar with, but a young woman from Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru district has done her town proud with her excellence in it.

Sindhu Anand of Tarikere recently won a bronze medal at the Asian Beach Sepak Takraw Championships held at Qingdao in China. She was part of the six-member team which returned India on Sunday. She is a striker in the game, popularly known as “kick volleyball”, in which the players are allowed to touch the ball with their feet, head, knee and chest.

Other members of the team are Shruthi from Kerala, Dolly and Shivani from Uttar Pradesh, Rashmi from Armed Border Force, and Priya from Manipura.

The Indian team won the bronze in a match held on July 11. Thailand won the gold while China secured the silver.

For 21-year-old Sindhu, who had participated in five national-level championships, it was her first international event.

She was the only player from Karnataka to get a chance to represent India in the international event.

Ms. Sindhu, daughter of G. Anand, an ex-member of Tarikere Town Municipal Council, and Kamala, a homemaker, got into sports at an early age. She was interested in volleyball and played the game for five years and won many tournaments.

When she joined the Government First Grade College to study B. Com four years ago, she was introduced to Sepak takraw. Jayakeerthi, physical education director, taught her the game. She trained under Keshav Suryavamshi, a coach in Davangere.

“I learnt the game from my seniors in college, my teacher Jayakeerthi and coach Suryavamshi, who became the coach of the team that represented India in the championship in China,” she said.

With no financial support from the government to take part in the international event, Ms. Sindhu was dependant on her family. “More than ₹ 55,000 was spent on my travel and other expenses. There was no support from the government,” she said.

Ms. Sindhu wants the government to encourage students in all schools to play the game. Right now it is played only a few schools, she said.