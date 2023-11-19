Karnataka getting far less allocation from Centre for Samagra Shikshana

November 19, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

Children of Karnataka have been getting much lesser allocation from the Union government under the Samagra Shikshana Karnataka programme, compared to their counterparts in other States that fall in the same category in terms of student enrolment and Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). The programme whose objective is to provide quality education for children involves funds from both the State and the Centre.

Karnataka’s letter to the Union government flagging this issue has so far yielded no results.

Other States

Compared to Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana States, Karnataka gets the least both in terms of total allocation and per-child cost. This has been the case since the scheme was launched, by merging Sarva Shikshana Abhiyan and the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, in 2018-19, according to the State government.

The Union government’s budgetary statement (tentative total estimates) for 2023-24 suggests that per-child cost allocated for Andhra Pradesh is ₹6,240. In other words, the Centre spends that sum on each child in that State in the year. Similarly, the per-child cost in Gujarat is ₹3,939.33, in Tamil Nadu ₹6,747.12, in Maharashtra ₹3,764.09, and in Telangana ₹5,793.23. However, in case of Karnataka, the per-child child allocated is only ₹2,823.91.

The cost allocated was by and large the same in 2022-23. Then, the cost per child in Karnataka was only ₹2,853.68 against ₹5,913.72 (Andhra Pradesh), ₹7,011.30 (Tamil Nadu), ₹3,840.67 (Gujarat), ₹3,676.62 (Maharashtra), and ₹ 6,168.19 (Telangana).

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa told The Hindu, “This was the same last year, when the BJP was in power. The then Minister did not raise the issue with the Centre. Now our department has taken up the issue with the Union government.”

Letter to Centre

Ritesh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the Department of School Education, wrote to Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of School Education of the Union government earlier this year, in this regard. In his letter, Mr. Ritesh Kumar stated that the proposed Central share for SSK in 2023-24, as indicated through the letter in December 7, 2022, was ₹1,538 crore. “The outlay is quite less considering the number of government schools in Karnataka and enrolment figures, when compared with other comparable States,” he said.

The officer, along with the letter, attached two fact tables comparing the allocations made to Karnataka and other States in 2022-23 and 2023-24. The allocation to Karnataka had been significantly less than what was allocated to other State with similar GSDP and enrolment numbers, it stated. “The short allocation has been persisting since the inception of SSK and has made it extremely difficult for the State to carry out intended activities under the programme.”

The officer noted that the average per-child cost allocated to five other States in 2023-24 was ₹5,297. “As per the average, the reasonable expectation of allocation for Karnataka would be ₹2,885 crore, compared to the existing allocation of ₹1,538 crore,” he stated.

‘Under examination’

“If I raise this issue, it may take a political colour. Our officers are pursuing it. They have written to the Centre, seeking our due,” said Mr. Madhu Bangarappa.

Asked if there was any progress following the letter, Mr. Singh said, “We have requested the Union government to revise the allocation for Samagra Shikshana Karnataka and it is under examination. Discussions are ongoing. We will follow this up.”

