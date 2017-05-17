Karnataka

State gets its own butterfly

Southern Birdwing ( Troides Minos) butterfly

Southern Birdwing ( Troides Minos) butterfly   | Photo Credit: Firos A.K.

The Southern Bird Wing has been officially designated as the 'State butterfly' of Karnataka. With this, Karnataka has become the second State in the country to adopt a butterfly.

