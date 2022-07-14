Karnataka gears up to provide free booster doses to all adults

Following the Centre’s directions, Karnataka is gearing up to implement 75 days of COVID vaccine Amrit Mahotsav campaign from July 15 to September 30.

Under this campaign, people aged above 18 who have completed six months or 26 weeks after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccination (Covishield and Covaxin) are eligible to avail precaution dose free of cost at all government COVID vaccination centres.

According to an official release, the State is ready with a plan to vaccinate 4.34 crore eligible beneficiaries in next 75 days in 8,000 government vaccination centres. Currently, the State has a stock of 8.84 lakh doses of Covishield and 31.55 lakh doses of Covaxin, the release said.

“District-wise micro plans are being prepared for conducting workplace vaccinations at IT companies, industries, government offices, etc. along with Har Ghar Dasthak by visiting door to door and Lasika melas every Wednesday,” the release added.