Karnataka, GAME set up support network for entrepreneurs

Karnataka has been supporting Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) to set up a support network with a focussed response to create touchpoints to solve the multiple challenges faced by micro and small businesses. The network, backed by a coalition, will ensure a pool of mentors and counsellors, access to finance and business support, and access to all relevant information and schemes.

The network has launched a helpline to provide easy access for small business owners to be connected to the resources and the support available. The areas of support include information on existing schemes, benefits and COVID-19 related/schemes and legal, compliance and credit-related queries. The network will provide counselling to reduce anxiety and stress caused to entrepreneurs in the current situation apart from industry/sector-specific knowledge support and access to finance.

The helpline (+91-7397779520) will connect entrepreneurs to various mentors and experts across finance, marketing, digital tools, business consulting and mental health. It will be operational from 9.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. This helpline is currently available only in Karnataka and in Kannada, Hindi and English languages and will be extended across the country in a phased manner.

“There is a need to address the current challenges of micro-enterprises by enabling a support network for our entrepreneurs. GAME is bringing together this network through a partnership with Karnataka government and to create a replicable model,” said Madan Padaki, Co-Founder, GAME

Maheshwar Rao, Secretary, Commerce & Industries Department (MSME & Mines), Government of Karnataka, said, “With over 7.85 lakh registered MSMEs having more than ₹83,000 crore investment and employing over 5.43 million people, Karnataka has a large base of enterprises. In the current context, there is an urgent need to extend every possible support to them.”

GAME is also bringing together an alliance to make the support network come alive. One of the alliance partners actively engaged is deAsra Foundation, a not-for-profit social venture focused on providing resources and services to micro & small businesses to accelerate their growth.