Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka Minister Manohar Tahasildar passed away on November 18 in a private hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 78. He had been admitted to Shankar private hospital at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru.

Tahasildar was a four-time MLA from Hangal legislative Assembly constituency. He won the seat in 1978, 1989, 1999, and 2013. Tahasildar didn’t contest the elections in 2018.

Tahasildar, a BE mechanical graduate, is survived by four sons and two daughters. He remained a strong electoral opponent to BJP leader C.M. Udasi who was elected MLA from Hangal Assembly constituency six times in 1983, 1985, 1994, 2004, 2008 and 2018.

C.M. Udasi passed away in June 2021.

He served as the Minister for Excise in the Siddaramaiah-led government from October 2015 to June 2016. Tahasildar was a leader of the Congress party for over four decades before he joined the Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), before the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

In March 2024, the former Minister had joined the BJP.