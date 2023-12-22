Karnataka forms Cabinet sub-committee to monitor COVID-19

December 22, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

For management of COVID-19 infections, on December 22, the Karnataka government constituted a four-member Cabinet sub-committee headed by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Other members of the panel are Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Medical Education Minister Sharana Prakash Patil, and Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar.

The Cabinet sub-committee would function in coordination with the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee. The Health and Family Welfare Department would provide all needed support for the committee for holding meetings and making suggestions to the government, according to an order issued by the State Government.

On December 21, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said there must be proper coordination between the Cabinet sub-committee and the TAC. “The advice given by the TAC should be implemented in toto,” he said.

Karnataka has recorded three COVID-19 deaths in the past one week. After chairing a meeting with Ministers, officials and experts, Mr Siddaramaiah appealed to people not to panic, but to be cautious and take precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks.

