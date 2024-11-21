 />
Karnataka: Former Deputy Speaker Manohar Tahasildar is dead

Former Minister and Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Manohar Tahasildar (78) passed away due to illness at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Published - November 21, 2024 08:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Manohar Tahasildar, 78, passed away due to illness at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday.

He is survived by three sons and two daughters.

A four-time MLA, Mr. Tahasildar was first elected to the Legislative Assembly from Hangal in 1978. Subsequently, he won from the constituency in 1989, 1999, and 2013. Mr. Tahasildar was elected as Deputy Speaker of the Assembly when S.M. Krishna was the Chief Minister.

Mr. Tahasildar was Excise Minister in 2015 but ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, he quit the Congress to join the Janata Dal (Secular) as he was denied the party ticket. During the last Lok Sabha elections, he quit the JD(S) to join the BJP.

On Thursday, a large number of people, including political leaders, paid their last respects to Mr. Tahasildar on the NCJC College premises in Hangal. The funeral will be held at his farmland in Akkiholi village on Friday.

Published - November 21, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Karnataka / Hubli

