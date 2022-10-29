Karnataka Forest Dept. warns of legal action if goldsmiths are found using body parts of wild animals in jewellery

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 29, 2022 19:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Forest Department recently wrote to the State jewellers’ associations asking its members to keep themselves away from processing or using any illegal wildlife body parts in their finished goods.

ADVERTISEMENT

A letter by Principal Chief Wildlife Warden, Vijay Kumar Gogi, to the secretary of the jewellers’ association and Karnataka diamond and gems merchants’ association, said: “It has been observed that there is increasing involvement of goldsmith/jeweller community in wildlife crimes. Members of the community are at cutting edge level and are vulnerable to use illegal body parts of wildlife in their finished goods.”

Mr. Gogi also warned of legal action as per the Wildlife Protection Act. “I would request the association to take serious note of it and inform the members to keep themselves away from possessing or using any illegal wildlife body part, failing which the department is constrained to proceed as per penal provision of Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. ” he stated in the letter.

According to a report, ‘“Wildlife Poaching and Illegal Trade in India: 2020’ by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) – India, a huge network exists catering to the demands for big cat parts in the jewellery industry (400 leopard nails and six tiger nails seized), indicating “an elaborate supply chain tracing the network from poachers to smugglers, to jewellery vendors, and regular customers, who demand big cat parts embossments in gold pendants/lockets and other jewellery.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Kannada actor Darshan, who is the brand ambassador of the Karnataka Forest and Agriculture departments, was seen flaunting his tiger nail gold necklace during a visit to a temple.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Forest Department had taken cognizance of this and stepped up vigil to monitor jewellers and goldsmiths using body parts of wild animals illegally in jewellery, said Forest Department officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
flora and fauna

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app