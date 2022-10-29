Karnataka Forest Dept. warns of legal action if goldsmiths are found using body parts of wild animals in jewellery

The Karnataka Forest Department recently wrote to the State jewellers’ associations asking its members to keep themselves away from processing or using any illegal wildlife body parts in their finished goods.

A letter by Principal Chief Wildlife Warden, Vijay Kumar Gogi, to the secretary of the jewellers’ association and Karnataka diamond and gems merchants’ association, said: “It has been observed that there is increasing involvement of goldsmith/jeweller community in wildlife crimes. Members of the community are at cutting edge level and are vulnerable to use illegal body parts of wildlife in their finished goods.”

Mr. Gogi also warned of legal action as per the Wildlife Protection Act. “I would request the association to take serious note of it and inform the members to keep themselves away from possessing or using any illegal wildlife body part, failing which the department is constrained to proceed as per penal provision of Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. ” he stated in the letter.

According to a report, ‘“Wildlife Poaching and Illegal Trade in India: 2020’ by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) – India, a huge network exists catering to the demands for big cat parts in the jewellery industry (400 leopard nails and six tiger nails seized), indicating “an elaborate supply chain tracing the network from poachers to smugglers, to jewellery vendors, and regular customers, who demand big cat parts embossments in gold pendants/lockets and other jewellery.”

Recently, Kannada actor Darshan, who is the brand ambassador of the Karnataka Forest and Agriculture departments, was seen flaunting his tiger nail gold necklace during a visit to a temple.

The Forest Department had taken cognizance of this and stepped up vigil to monitor jewellers and goldsmiths using body parts of wild animals illegally in jewellery, said Forest Department officials.