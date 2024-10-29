ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka: Forest Dept engages three trained elephants to relocate wild elephants roaming near human habitats in Shivamogga

Published - October 29, 2024 05:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

Residents have repeatedly complained of elephants raiding fields and attacking people.

The Hindu Bureau

Three kumki elephants from Sakrebailu elephant camp have been involved in the relocation operation that began on October 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department has launched an operation to drive wild elephants causing trouble in parts of villages adjacent to Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary near Shivamogga to forest patches. Three kumki elephants from Sakrebailu elephant camp have been involved in the operation that began on Monday (October 29, 2024).

Villagers stage protest over elephant menace and eviction notices

The residents of Puradalu, Maleshankara, Bellur, Sirigere, Aladevara Hosur and adjacent villages in Shivamogga taluk have complained of elephant menace. The elephants raided agriculture fields repeatedly. A farmer died in an elephant attack near Puradal on August 24. Following such incidents, the residents staged protests and demanded the Forest Department capture the elephants and relocate them.

Prasanna Krishna Patagar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife Division) in Shivamogga, told The Hindu that three elephants had been brought from Sakrebail camp for the operation.

“We are trying to drive the elephants back to safe places, away from human habitats. According to our observation, about 10 to 12 elephants are roaming in the area. Of them, five have entered the locality recently. Our staff members are monitoring their movement and trying to restrict them in large forest patches of the Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary,” the officer stated.

